MCPS relocates Seeley Swan High School classes to The Resort at Paws Up

Students of Seeley Swan High School students will temporarily relocate to The Resort at Paws Up starting Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The following information was distributed to parents directly and can be found on the school’s website:

Seeley Swan High School – Temporary School Space Fact Sheet

Due to the Rice Ridge Fire evacuations, the Seeley Swan High school site is closed. Given our priority for student and staff safety, classes will be held in a temporary location until further notice.

We are grateful for the generosity of The Resort at Paws Up for offering temporary school space for the length of our displacement. In order to respect their business and operations please do not contact Paws Up staff with school questions.

Direct all questions to this temporary school phone number: 406-274-0596

Please contact this temporary phone number for all questions related to the alternate site.

If you need to arrange for busing from your temporary housing location, please call Owen Conley directly at: (406) 253-1951

Parents should also call this temporary number to report any adjusted attendance information pertaining to their students.

SCHOOL SCHEDULE

8:15 a.m. classes start

3:15 p.m. students dismissed

Week of 9/4/17: Classes will be held on Tuesday 9/5/17 – Thursday 9/7/17

FOOD SERVICE

Lunch for students and staff will be served daily by the kitchen staff from The Resort at Paws Up.

TRANSPORTATION

ALL STUDENTS MUST RIDE THE BUS TO SCHOOL. Only seniors who must leave early to get to work will be granted permission to drive to school.

Students who are displaced and living in temporary locations or who need to leave school to drive directly to work, please contact Dr. Pecora for permission to drive to school.

She can be reached at the temporary school phone number.

Owen’s bus route will still meet at current bus stop locations. Then it will continue to Lindey’s Steakhouse for a pickup of Seeley Lake students. Students will be transported to and from The Resort at Paws Up.

All other Seeley Swan bus routes are canceled until further notice.

Seeley Lake bus pickup: 7:40 a.m. Lindey’s Steakhouse 3129 Montana Highway 83

Owen’s Bus, Don’s bus and Shawn’s Bus will pick up at this location.

Students should park on the south side of the lot away from the building.

Students will be dropped here at approximately 3:50 p.m.

ATHLETICS/ ACTIVITIES

Practices will be held at Mt. Jumbo Elementary at 735 Michigan Avenue pending reasonable air quality levels in Missoula. All athletes will be bussed to athletic practice in Missoula. Students will not be permitted to transport themselves to practice. We will notify parents by 2:30 p.m. each day if practice will occur.

• All competitions will be rescheduled to alternate locations.

• Homecoming will be rescheduled and will not occur on September 15, 2017.



DIRECTIONS TO ACCESS THE TEMPORARY SCHOOL SITE

From MT Highway 200, turn EAST on Sunset Hill Road and stay to the LEFT until you see the main entrance to Paws Up. Classes will be held in the HERD QUARTERS area.

In the event that new information from the Sherriff’s Department warrants a change, the District will contact staff and students on Monday 9/4/17 by 9 a.m. with new information.

For additional information, contact Hatton Littman, Superintendent at 406-239-9066.