FWP officials warn hunters to be careful and cautious in the dry weather conditions

FWP has received many questions from Montanans about how the dry conditions and fire danger will affect hunting seasons. FWP officials are urging Montanans to be safe and diligent while out hunting in the dry weather conditions.

According to the press release from FWP officials are not recommending that the Fish and Wildlife Commission close hunting seasons.

"Because of widely variable conditions and different types of hunting scenarios across the state, that is a decision rightly left to an individual landowner, a block management cooperator, or a land manager. If a private landowner or a land management agency such as the Forest Service or Bureau of Land Management makes the decision to restrict or postpone hunting or other activity on their property, that is a decision we respect and accept," said FWP Director Martha Williams.

Williams continued, "It is critical to be careful, and be safe. Hunters have to take personal responsibility to prevent wildfires and keep themselves and the property and lives of others safe. In conditions like these, hunters should only drive on pavement or gravel roads." Due to fire danger, currently more than 80 block management areas (BMAs) are restricted or closed at the request of landowners.

FWP asks hunters to be safe by following these fire safety precautions:

· Park your vehicle on bare ground or ground completely void of vegetation.

· Drive only on paved and well graveled roads.

· After you leave an area, wait for few minutes to make sure that a fire has not started where your vehicle was parked.

· Bring along a fire extinguisher or water-filled weed sprayer, shovel or axe.

· Camp only in designated camping areas.

· Smoke only inside buildings or vehicles.

· Check on any fire restrictions in place in the area where you are hunting.

· Consider limiting activity until fire danger lessens.