FWP officials warn hunters to be careful and cautious in the dry weather conditions

The Missoula Art Museum wants help identifying two women who they say climbed on and destroyed a public sculpture outside the museum early Friday morning.
The Missoula Art Museum wants help identifying two women who they say climbed on and destroyed a public sculpture outside the museum early Friday morning.
A wildfire destroyed the main building at the historic Sperry Chalet in Glacier National Park. The 2,000-acre Sprague Fire started by lightning on August 10.
A wildfire destroyed the main building at the historic Sperry Chalet in Glacier National Park. The 2,000-acre Sprague Fire started by lightning on August 10.
With the help of the Missoula Police and community, the two women accused of damaging a public sculpture outside of the Missoula Art Museum have been identified.
With the help of the Missoula Police and community, the two women accused of damaging a public sculpture outside of the Missoula Art Museum have been identified.
A new wildfire start has prompted the Sanders County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday to issue pre-evacuation notices for some people living west of Plains.
A new wildfire start has prompted the Sanders County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday to issue pre-evacuation notices for some people living west of Plains.
Bozeman, we hope you're hungry-- a new food delivery service is in town bringing restaurant fare right to your door.
Bozeman, we hope you're hungry-- a new food delivery service is in town bringing restaurant fare right to your door.
Charges are now filed for a 73-year-old Seeley Lake resident, accused of attempting to ram a national guardsman with his truck Aug. 29.
Charges are now filed for a 73-year-old Seeley Lake resident, accused of attempting to ram a national guardsman with his truck Aug. 29.
CROSBY, Texas (AP) - The Latest on a Houston-area chemical plant that lost power after Harvey (all times local): The Harris County sheriff says 15 deputies sought medical attention after a fire started at a Houston-area chemical plant but most were quickly treated and released.
CROSBY, Texas (AP) - The Latest on a Houston-area chemical plant that lost power after Harvey (all times local): The Harris County sheriff says 15 deputies sought medical attention after a fire started at a Houston-area chemical plant but most were quickly treated and released.