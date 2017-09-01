Bozeman Police need your help identifying a man suspected of breaking into a Bozeman business twice

Bozeman Police are still looking for a man suspected of breaking into a Bozeman business on two separate burglaries.

During both burglaries, officers located a glass door that had been broken. Upon review of the surveillance video, it was determined the same male made entry into the business and stole several items in both burglaries.

In the video released by Bozeman PD you can see a man use a wheel cart to break the grass of the front door to planet natural on N. Rouse Avenue. The suspect allegedly broke in twice.

The first break in was on Thursday, Aug. 10, at approximately 9:42 pm. The second break in was on Saturday, Aug. 19, at approximately 9:15 pm. Both dates the Bozeman Police Department responded to a commercial burglary at Planet Natural, located at 1251 N Rouse Avenue.

The crimes are currently under investigation by the Bozeman Police Department, Detective Division.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Detective Rick Musson at 406-582-2000, Crimestoppers at 406-586-1131 or email policetips@bozeman.net.