US to allow oil-gas drilling near Dinosaur Monument in Utah - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

US to allow oil-gas drilling near Dinosaur Monument in Utah

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Credit: Wikimedia user InSapphoWeTrust from Los Angeles, California, USA Credit: Wikimedia user InSapphoWeTrust from Los Angeles, California, USA

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Federal land managers say they plan to allow oil and gas drilling on public land near Dinosaur National Monument in northeastern Utah despite concerns about disrupting the area.
    
The Bureau of Land Management said Friday it plans to offer drilling rights on about 145 square miles (380 square kilometers) in a December online auction.
    
The agency cited President Donald Trump's goal of increasing domestic energy production.
    
Utah Republican Gov. Gary Herbert had expressed concerns in July about potential drilling in the area, saying it could be disruptive for visitors to Dinosaur Monument, a 330-square mile expanse in Utah and Colorado.
    
The monument drew about 300,000 visitors last year.
    
The Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance objected to the planned leases, saying they could damage wild, scenic and culturally significant land.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.