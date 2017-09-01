US to allow oil-gas drilling near Dinosaur Monument in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Federal land managers say they plan to allow oil and gas drilling on public land near Dinosaur National Monument in northeastern Utah despite concerns about disrupting the area.



The Bureau of Land Management said Friday it plans to offer drilling rights on about 145 square miles (380 square kilometers) in a December online auction.



The agency cited President Donald Trump's goal of increasing domestic energy production.



Utah Republican Gov. Gary Herbert had expressed concerns in July about potential drilling in the area, saying it could be disruptive for visitors to Dinosaur Monument, a 330-square mile expanse in Utah and Colorado.



The monument drew about 300,000 visitors last year.



The Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance objected to the planned leases, saying they could damage wild, scenic and culturally significant land.

