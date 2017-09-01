Ravalli County fire evacuations lifted for Nez Perce Road

Nelson Creek Fire evacuations on Nez Perce Road have been reduced to Warnings and residents can return to their homes. The fire danger is still in the area, and residents should be prepared to evacuate quickly during the predicted critical fire weather conditions over the weekend.

Due to Lolo Peak Fire, residents west of Hwy 93 from Bass Creek Road north to West County Line Road remain in an Evacuation Warning status.

As for the Meyers Fire, East Fork residents between Teepee Creek and Little East Fork remain in an Evacuation Warning status