Ravalli County fire evacuations lifted for Nez Perce Road - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Ravalli County fire evacuations lifted for Nez Perce Road

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

Nelson Creek Fire evacuations on Nez Perce Road have been reduced to Warnings and residents can return to their homes. The fire danger is still in the area, and residents should be prepared to evacuate quickly during the predicted critical fire weather conditions over the weekend.

Due to Lolo Peak Fire, residents west of Hwy 93 from Bass Creek Road north to West County Line Road remain in an Evacuation Warning status.

As for the Meyers Fire, East Fork residents between Teepee Creek and Little East Fork remain in an Evacuation Warning status

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.