Expect lots of traffic this Labor Day weekend, how to avoid the Rush

It’s Labor Day Weekend, which means people are going to be hitting the road to enjoy the three day weekend. Because this could be the last time for people to get out and enjoy the warm weather, Labor Day will come with plenty of traffic.

Here are options that you can take to avoid that weekend rush.

  1. When traveling this Labor Day weekend, you want to make sure that you leave early. For example, early Saturday morning or, before rush hour on Friday.
  2. The best time to travel for Labor Day was actually Thursday, but if you could not get off of work hitting the road before 4 p.m. and after 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday is ideal.
  3. Take alternate routes- if using a GPS, look for way to avoid traffic. Sometimes your GPS will automatically readjust your route for a quicker and more efficient drive.

