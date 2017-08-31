Unwashed reusable water bottles have more bacteria than dog toys

The Missoula Art Museum wants help identifying two women who they say climbed on and destroyed a public sculpture outside the museum early Friday morning.
A new wildfire start has prompted the Sanders County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday to issue pre-evacuation notices for some people living west of Plains.
For months the FBI had said there was no person of interest in the case and they were continuing to wait on lab results before they could finalize their report. Today those lab results are concluding her death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Here is the official press release from the FBI: FBI Concludes Investigation into Death of Rita Maze "The FBI has concluded its investigation into the death of Rita Maze. Based on the evidence gathered, analyzed an...
With the help of the Missoula Police and community, the two women accused of damaging a public sculpture outside of the Missoula Art Museum have been identified.
Firefighters are battling a 20-acre fire in steep rocky terrain west of Hearst Lake.
Charges are now filed for a 73-year-old Seeley Lake resident, accused of attempting to ram a national guardsman with his truck Aug. 29.
Police responded to a shooting on the 500 block of W. Galena St. at approximately 8:30AM.
