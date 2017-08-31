Fire destroys historic Sperry Chalet in Glacier National Park - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Fire destroys historic Sperry Chalet in Glacier National Park

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK -

A wildfire destroyed the main building at the historic Sperry Chalet in Glacier National Park.

The 2,000-acre Sprague Fire started by lightning on August 10.

Glacier National Park officials said that a highly-skilled group of firefighters were staged at the Sperry Chalet over the last week, setting up hoses, sprinklers and a pump system to protect all buildings on the property. Still, high winds on Thursday afternoon pushed the fire east.

They went on to say that the firefighters, supported by three helicopters, tried to save the main Sperry Chalet, but were unsuccessful. 

They add that the firefighters remain on site and are safe as they work to protect the remaining structures.

The Sperry Chalet was built in 1913 by James J. and his son, Louis Hill, of the Great Northern Railway, the prime developer of Glacier National Park. 

It's listed as an Historic Landmark.

Picture Courtesy: Glacier National Park, August 27, 2017

