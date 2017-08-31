Fire destroys historic Sperry Chalet in Glacier National Park

After Fairfield's Ryder Meyer found out one of his closest friends, Lauryn Goldhahn, had been in a fatal car accident, he immediately flew out with other students to Seattle.
From the football field and the wrestling mat, to his school and community, and soon to his country, you will always see Max Sechena getting involved.
For two weeks, Jaley Priddy put her words to use. She hand wrote 1400 notes over two weeks to lift the spirits of students at Capital High School.
To some, being a three sport athlete all four years of high school may seem like enough to fill your time. But to CMR's Sam Payne, that's only the beginning of what she does.
Nate Brunett wrestles in the 160-pound weight class. As a sophomore, he was All-State. Impressive, considering he tried wrestling after being cut from the basketball team.
With the help of the Missoula Police and community, the two women accused of damaging a public sculpture outside of the Missoula Art Museum have been identified.
Bozeman Police are looking for a suspect related to multiple burglaries on August 10 and 19. The burglaries took place at Planet Natural and during both incidences, a glass door had been broken.
A red flag warning continues through 9 p.m. predicting a mixture of wet and dry thunderstorms with strong downburst winds that will be 30-45 mph along the ridges.
CROSBY, Texas (AP) - The Latest on a Houston-area chemical plant that lost power after Harvey (all times local): The Harris County sheriff says 15 deputies sought medical attention after a fire started at a Houston-area chemical plant but most were quickly treated and released.
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A former member of Charles Manson's murderous cult is expected to get a court hearing to evaluate the role of her young age in the killing of a California couple four decades ago.
A wildfire destroyed the main building at the historic Sperry Chalet in Glacier National Park. The 2,000-acre Sprague Fire started by lightning on August 10.
Bozeman, we hope you're hungry-- a new food delivery service is in town bringing restaurant fare right to your door.
It’s a familiar sound that echoes through Ogren Park. The crack of the bat. And the Portuguese speaking outfielder Gabriel Maciel has a shadow following him around during batting practice. “It’s like having an older brother” says Maciel Peter Bransfield is that shadow and older brother. The Princeton graduate is Maciel’s portal into the English world. “I’ll help order food for him, or help him pay is cell phone bill, things like that. So I ...
For months the FBI had said there was no person of interest in the case and they were continuing to wait on lab results before they could finalize their report. Today those lab results are concluding her death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Here is the official press release from the FBI: FBI Concludes Investigation into Death of Rita Maze "The FBI has concluded its investigation into the death of Rita Maze. Based on the evidence gathered, analyzed an...
Last year at this time the Bozeman School District and First Student were struggling to find drivers.
The Missoula Art Museum wants help identifying two women who they say climbed on and destroyed a public sculpture outside the museum early Friday morning.
A new wildfire start has prompted the Sanders County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday to issue pre-evacuation notices for some people living west of Plains.
For months the FBI had said there was no person of interest in the case and they were continuing to wait on lab results before they could finalize their report. Today those lab results are concluding her death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Here is the official press release from the FBI: FBI Concludes Investigation into Death of Rita Maze "The FBI has concluded its investigation into the death of Rita Maze. Based on the evidence gathered, analyzed an...
With the help of the Missoula Police and community, the two women accused of damaging a public sculpture outside of the Missoula Art Museum have been identified.
Firefighters are battling a 20-acre fire in steep rocky terrain west of Hearst Lake.
Charges are now filed for a 73-year-old Seeley Lake resident, accused of attempting to ram a national guardsman with his truck Aug. 29.
Police responded to a shooting on the 500 block of W. Galena St. at approximately 8:30AM.
