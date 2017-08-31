Evacuated Seeley Lake residents feeling the frustration

After more than a month spent under evacuation warnings and orders and some of the worst air quality in the state, many Seeley Lake residents are feeling deeply frustrated.

It's been up and down whether or not residents can permanently stay in their homes and with not really knowing for a month now, it's getting tiring.

"I just started putting away my stuff about a week ago. So when the order came, I had to pack it all up again. It's just disruptive and you just want to get on with what you normally do,” said Pam Rose, Seeley Lake resident.

"It's miles away from our house. I have got two kids, three dogs, five birds and a cat. It's a lot more convenient being home than stuck in a RV,” said Michael Flangan, Seeley Lake resident.

"Living in a forest and having to deal with fires is frustrating. I don't think it's anyone's fault and I think everyone is doing their best under these circumstances,” said Susan Bracha, Seeley Lake resident.

After one resident allegedly attempted to ram a soldier at a check point, others express appreciation for the work the national guard is doing.

"I mean I feel a lot better that their protecting our properties. I mean you don't want people going into our homes, and so they are just doing their job,” said Rose.

The Rice Ridge Fire is currently at 33,000 acres burned and is 18% contained.

A community meeting about the fire will be held tomorrow at 6 P.M. in Ovando.