UberEATS launches in Bozeman; Cafe Courier plans new app

Bozeman, we hope you're hungry-- a new food delivery service is in town bringing restaurant fare right to your door.

UberEATS launched Thursday and just like the popular ride service, you can order food through an app, drivers pick it up and bring it to your home or office.

"Super excited to launch here,” Kiran Vinta, UberEATS General Manager said Thursday. “We’re celebrating the food in Bozeman with 20 or so restaurants and at UBER we're super pumped to just be everywhere and this is definitely about that."

UberEATS celebrated the launch at Oba Brazilian Café, off of west Main st.

In the past years, food delivery service has blown up into a billion dollar industry, according to Techcrunch.com, with no signs of slowing down.

For John Allen, the founder/CEO of Cafe Courier, the idea of picking up and delivering restaurant food is 16 years old.

"Like everywhere, we all want good food and we want it conveniently brought to them if possible,” Allen said.

But now with a new competitor in town, Allen says he plans to compete with an upgraded app.

"Much more user friendly, lots of bells and whistles... order tracking, so you can see your order coming down the road, literally."

The new Café Courier app and website will launch this Tuesday.

At Oba Café, a longtime client of Cafe Courier and a new client to UberEATS, there's plenty of room for both.

"I see Uber as a lot of new people coming to town, a lot of airport where do I eat kinda thing,” said Oba Owner Alden Antonucci. “I think Cafe Courier they've been here in Bozeman for the last 10, 20 years so I think they have a pretty good foothold."