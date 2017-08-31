Women identified from video, accused of damaging museum sculptur - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Women identified from video, accused of damaging museum sculpture

Posted: Updated:

With the help of the Missoula Police and community, the two women accused of damaging a public sculpture outside of the Missoula Art Museum have been identified.

An officer contacted both women Tuesday, who confessed immediately and expressed regret for their actions. 

Security footage showed two women climbing and destroying the statue early Friday morning. The video was posted to social and received multiple responses from the public. 

In a press release from the MAM, they say that one sculpture was severely damaged and have been removed "indefinitely." 

At this time no charges are pending. 

WATCH the FOOTAGE HERE

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.