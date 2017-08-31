Women identified from video, accused of damaging museum sculpture

With the help of the Missoula Police and community, the two women accused of damaging a public sculpture outside of the Missoula Art Museum have been identified.

An officer contacted both women Tuesday, who confessed immediately and expressed regret for their actions.

Security footage showed two women climbing and destroying the statue early Friday morning. The video was posted to social and received multiple responses from the public.

In a press release from the MAM, they say that one sculpture was severely damaged and have been removed "indefinitely."

At this time no charges are pending.

