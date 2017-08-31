Missoula Osprey interpret the game - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Missoula Osprey interpret the game

Posted: Updated:

It’s a familiar sound that echoes through Ogren Park. The crack of the bat. And the Portuguese speaking outfielder Gabriel Maciel has a shadow following him around during batting practice.

“It’s like having an older brother” says Maciel

Peter Bransfield is that shadow and older brother. The Princeton graduate is Maciel’s portal into the English world.

“I’ll help order food for him, or help him pay is cell phone bill, things like that. So I am always a resource for him.” Bransfield says. 

Bransfield is something that every professional team needs now on their staff… a translator. Nearly 50% of the Osprey’s roster is made up of foreign players.

“It’s nice for them to have someone who is still a staff member, but maybe not as much of an authority figure as a coach that they maybe feel less intimidated talking to.” Bransfield says.

Communication is crucial on the field, but many clubs are now realizing the importance of integrating them into American society. So twice a week in the ballpark, class is in session with language teacher Cennetta Wasik.

“The different denominations of money, and what they all mean. Obviously we focus a lot on baseball, baseball terms, and how to understand what the coaches are asking of them” says Wasik.

Wasik says that we often don’t realize how simple tasks can be hard when you don’t know the language. 

“I’ve noticed when they are in line at Subway, and they don’t understand, and they point out what they want.” Wasik says.

In his first year with the Osprey, Maciel did not have a translator. But with Peter by his side this season, Maciel’s batting average is 71 points higher, and he has twice the amount of RBIs. And while he is learning something new every day, Maciel’s teammates have taken his English education in their own hands. 

“He feels its the best way for him to learn English is to just joke around with these guys. It’s the easiest way to learn it.” Bransfield says.

“And nothing that would be appropriate for this interview” Maciel says with a laugh.

  • Pro SportsMore>>

  • Missoula Osprey interpret the game

    Thursday, August 31 2017 4:59 PM EDT2017-08-31 20:59:39 GMT

    It’s a familiar sound that echoes through Ogren Park. The crack of the bat. And the Portuguese speaking outfielder Gabriel Maciel has a shadow following him around during batting practice. “It’s like having an older brother” says Maciel Peter Bransfield is that shadow and older brother. The Princeton graduate is Maciel’s portal into the English world. “I’ll help order food for him, or help him pay is cell phone bill, things like that. So I ...

    It’s a familiar sound that echoes through Ogren Park. The crack of the bat. And the Portuguese speaking outfielder Gabriel Maciel has a shadow following him around during batting practice. “It’s like having an older brother” says Maciel Peter Bransfield is that shadow and older brother. The Princeton graduate is Maciel’s portal into the English world. “I’ll help order food for him, or help him pay is cell phone bill, things like that. So I ...

  • Mustangs Get the Sweep of Brewers With 6-1 Win

    Mustangs Get the Sweep of Brewers With 6-1 Win

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 12:52 AM EDT2017-08-29 04:52:27 GMT

    Packy Naughton (3-3) provided another impressive outing with five innings of one-run baseball. He allowed four hits and struck out five.

    Packy Naughton (3-3) provided another impressive outing with five innings of one-run baseball. He allowed four hits and struck out five.

  • Super 8 Plays of the Week 8/28

    Super 8 Plays of the Week 8/28

    Monday, August 28 2017 8:02 PM EDT2017-08-29 00:02:26 GMT

    Week one of the high school football season was not short of big performances, and neither was the high school golf, or Pioneer baseball league.

    Week one of the high school football season was not short of big performances, and neither was the high school golf, or Pioneer baseball league.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Pro SportsProMore>>

  • Missoula Osprey interpret the game

    Thursday, August 31 2017 4:59 PM EDT2017-08-31 20:59:39 GMT

    It’s a familiar sound that echoes through Ogren Park. The crack of the bat. And the Portuguese speaking outfielder Gabriel Maciel has a shadow following him around during batting practice. “It’s like having an older brother” says Maciel Peter Bransfield is that shadow and older brother. The Princeton graduate is Maciel’s portal into the English world. “I’ll help order food for him, or help him pay is cell phone bill, things like that. So I ...

    It’s a familiar sound that echoes through Ogren Park. The crack of the bat. And the Portuguese speaking outfielder Gabriel Maciel has a shadow following him around during batting practice. “It’s like having an older brother” says Maciel Peter Bransfield is that shadow and older brother. The Princeton graduate is Maciel’s portal into the English world. “I’ll help order food for him, or help him pay is cell phone bill, things like that. So I ...

  • Indians win 5th straight beating Volcanoes 10-5

    Indians win 5th straight beating Volcanoes 10-5

    Spokane improved to 8-2 against Salem-Keizer this season.Spokane improved to 8-2 against Salem-Keizer this season.

    Matt Whatley hit a three-run home run and had four hits, driving in five as the Spokane Indians beat the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 10-5 on Wednesday. With the victory, the Indians swept the five-game series.

    Matt Whatley hit a three-run home run and had four hits, driving in five as the Spokane Indians beat the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 10-5 on Wednesday. With the victory, the Indians swept the five-game series.

  • Former UW Husky Isaiah Thomas traded to Cavaliers

    Former UW Husky Isaiah Thomas traded to Cavaliers

    Photo: Keith Allison / CC BY-SA 2.0Photo: Keith Allison / CC BY-SA 2.0

    A person familiar with the negotiations says the Cleveland Cavaliers have finalized their blockbuster deal with Boston involving All-Star guards Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas by getting another draft pick from the Celtics.  

    A person familiar with the negotiations says the Cleveland Cavaliers have finalized their blockbuster deal with Boston involving All-Star guards Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas by getting another draft pick from the Celtics.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.