Suspect wanted in relation two multiple burglaries

Bozeman Police are looking for a suspect related to multiple burglaries on August 10 and 19.

The burglaries took place at Planet Natural and during both incidences, a glass door had been broken. After reviewing surveillance video, police determined it was the same man who broken in each time and stole several items. ?

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Detective Rick Musson at 406-582-2000, Crimestoppers at 406-586-1131 or email policetips@bozeman.net.

Anyone with information that helps solve this crime may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.