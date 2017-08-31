Suspect wanted in relation two multiple burglaries - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Suspect wanted in relation two multiple burglaries

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -

Bozeman Police are looking for a suspect related to multiple burglaries on August 10 and 19. 

The burglaries took place at Planet Natural and during both incidences, a glass door had been broken. After reviewing surveillance video, police determined it was the same man who broken in each time and stole several items. ?

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Detective Rick Musson at 406-582-2000, Crimestoppers at 406-586-1131 or email policetips@bozeman.net.

Anyone with information that helps solve this crime may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.