Glacier National Park pass fees could increase

Entrance fees at Glacier National Park are on the rise and could jump ten dollars from $50 to $60.

Park Superintendent Jeff Mow says, “The funds raised through entrance fees including passes are critical to improve facilities and infrastructure, and to provide an enhanced level of visitor service.”

Fee changes would not change for those under 16 or holders of the America the beautiful--the national parks and federal recreational annual, senior, access, military or volunteer passes. The park is seeking public comment on the proposed fee and asks folks to submit their comments.

If you would like to submit comment visit this website for more information.