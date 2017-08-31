Dry thunderstorms predicted for Lolo Peak Fire

The Missoula Art Museum wants help identifying two women who they say climbed on and destroyed a public sculpture outside the museum early Friday morning.

The Missoula Art Museum wants help identifying two women who they say climbed on and destroyed a public sculpture outside the museum early Friday morning.

A new wildfire start has prompted the Sanders County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday to issue pre-evacuation notices for some people living west of Plains.

A new wildfire start has prompted the Sanders County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday to issue pre-evacuation notices for some people living west of Plains.

For months the FBI had said there was no person of interest in the case and they were continuing to wait on lab results before they could finalize their report. Today those lab results are concluding her death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Here is the official press release from the FBI: FBI Concludes Investigation into Death of Rita Maze "The FBI has concluded its investigation into the death of Rita Maze. Based on the evidence gathered, analyzed an...

For months the FBI had said there was no person of interest in the case and they were continuing to wait on lab results before they could finalize their report. Today those lab results are concluding her death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Here is the official press release from the FBI: FBI Concludes Investigation into Death of Rita Maze "The FBI has concluded its investigation into the death of Rita Maze. Based on the evidence gathered, analyzed an...

YouTube star, Elton Castee is living in a dog kennel to raise money for Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles (spcaLA). Castee entered the kennel at 12noon on Sunday, August 27th and vows to remain...