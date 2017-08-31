Dry thunderstorms predicted for Lolo Peak Fire - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Dry thunderstorms predicted for Lolo Peak Fire

By Associated Press

Today:  A red flag warning continues through 9 p.m. predicting a mixture of wet and dry thunderstorms with strong downburst winds that will be 30-45 mph along the ridges. The next course of action will depend on what thunderstorms bring to the fire. Fire operation will be limited as long as the outflow winds exist and create an unstable working environment. The public may see isolated tree torching from deep inside the fire line as wind kicks up flames that continue to consume unburned pockets of fuel.
 
Firefighters will monitor the fire’s movement as it continues to back down into the One Horse Creek drainage and continue to move up the opposite slope. Firefighters have been expecting and preparing for the fire’s movement. If the fire’s pace picks up and moves east, burnout operations may be implemented if needed. Burnout operations allow the fire to progress in a slow, deliberate manner. At that point smoke will be visible in Florence.

Courtesy: Lolo National Forest

