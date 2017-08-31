Seeley Lake resident accused of endangering soldier - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Seeley Lake resident accused of endangering soldier

Posted: Updated:

Charges are now filed for a 73-year-old Seeley Lake resident, accused of attempting to ram a national guardsman with his truck Aug. 29.

Stuart Stone is charged with Criminal Endangerment, and resisting arrest.

Court documents state Stone came to a roadblock for an evacuation area of the Rice Ridge Fire. A national guardsman at the roadblock told Stone he could not proceed. The national guardsman says Stone responded with "What the [expletive] will you do to stop me?" and allegedly tried to ram through the roadblock, forcing the soldier to jump out of the way.

Stone was later found at a home in the evacuation area and is accused of resisting arrest as officers subdued him.

