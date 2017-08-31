Manson follower to get hearing on young age during killings

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A former member of Charles Manson's murderous cult is expected to get a court hearing to evaluate the role of her young age in the killing of a California couple four decades ago.



Leslie Van Houten is not expected to attend the hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday.



The 68-year-old is serving a life sentence at the California Institution for Women.



A recent change in California law enables those who committed crimes when they were less than 23 years old to seek a hearing and for these issues to be later discussed at a parole hearing.



Van Houten was 19 when she stabbed to death Leno and Rosemary La Bianca in 1969 with fellow cult members.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)