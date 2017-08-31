Update: Police currently investigating Butte shooting

Police responded to a shooting on the 500 block of W. Galena St. at approximately 8:30AM. Officers located an adult male who sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. According to police the weapon was a handgun of an unknown caliber. At the time of the shooting there were two men and one woman present on the property.

The victim ,who has not been identified at this time, is a 43 year old male. He has been transported to St. James Healthcare for treatment. His condition is critical at this time.

The shooter is currently being investigated by detectives. A K-9 officer has also been called to the scene. Butte-Silver Bow police department did not comment on whether they believe the incident is drug related.

We will provide updates as they become available.