Butte man in critical condition after morning shooting

Entrance fees at glacier national park are on the rise as Glacier National Park annual passes could jump ten dollars from $50 to $60.
Entrance fees at glacier national park are on the rise as Glacier National Park annual passes could jump ten dollars from $50 to $60.
A manufacturing company that custom builds rifles and scopes is moving to Kalispell.
A manufacturing company that custom builds rifles and scopes is moving to Kalispell.
Bigfork superintendent Matt Jensen told us in the fall the goal of the renovations was to create a sense of community. One of the main ways was creating the “hub” of the school.
Bigfork superintendent Matt Jensen told us in the fall the goal of the renovations was to create a sense of community. One of the main ways was creating the “hub” of the school.
The Lolo Peak fire has been burning since July 15th after lightning struck igniting the fire. Currently the fire is burning 34, 356 acres and 1,221 fire crews are working hard to fight the fire.
The Lolo Peak fire has been burning since July 15th after lightning struck igniting the fire. Currently the fire is burning 34, 356 acres and 1,221 fire crews are working hard to fight the fire.
August 26th is national dog day!
August 26th is national dog day!
The Missoula Art Museum wants help identifying two women who they say climbed on and destroyed a public sculpture outside the museum early Friday morning.
The Missoula Art Museum wants help identifying two women who they say climbed on and destroyed a public sculpture outside the museum early Friday morning.
A new wildfire start has prompted the Sanders County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday to issue pre-evacuation notices for some people living west of Plains.
A new wildfire start has prompted the Sanders County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday to issue pre-evacuation notices for some people living west of Plains.
For months the FBI had said there was no person of interest in the case and they were continuing to wait on lab results before they could finalize their report. Today those lab results are concluding her death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Here is the official press release from the FBI: FBI Concludes Investigation into Death of Rita Maze "The FBI has concluded its investigation into the death of Rita Maze. Based on the evidence gathered, analyzed an...
For months the FBI had said there was no person of interest in the case and they were continuing to wait on lab results before they could finalize their report. Today those lab results are concluding her death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Here is the official press release from the FBI: FBI Concludes Investigation into Death of Rita Maze "The FBI has concluded its investigation into the death of Rita Maze. Based on the evidence gathered, analyzed an...
Firefighters are battling a 20-acre fire in steep rocky terrain west of Hearst Lake.
Firefighters are battling a 20-acre fire in steep rocky terrain west of Hearst Lake.
The East Fork Fire doubled in size within 24 hours, and dry fire conditions are expected to fuel the flames.
The East Fork Fire doubled in size within 24 hours, and dry fire conditions are expected to fuel the flames.
Chief Executive Officer Bill Everett is teaming up with President and CEO of the Community Hospital of Anaconda Steve McNeece to begin efforts on cleaning up the Anaconda Smelter Superfund site.
Chief Executive Officer Bill Everett is teaming up with President and CEO of the Community Hospital of Anaconda Steve McNeece to begin efforts on cleaning up the Anaconda Smelter Superfund site.
Police responded to a shooting on the 500 block of W. Galena St. at approximately 8:30AM.
Police responded to a shooting on the 500 block of W. Galena St. at approximately 8:30AM.