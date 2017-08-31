UM expecting uptick in new student enrollment, but overall numbe - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

UM expecting uptick in new student enrollment, but overall numbers still down

Posted: Updated:

University of Montana students are back in the classroom and according to UM President Sheila Stearns, the numbers of new student enrollment has stabilized or even gone up. That means the downward trend in recent years is on the mend.

Its not a big spike, but Stearns says even this is a huge goal and she feels good about that.

The exact numbers of students on campus won't be available for a few weeks, but Stearns says every sign is very positive including orientation and residence hall numbers with more people having moved in by now than usual at this point.

Stearns says enrollment overall will be down this year by a few percent due to a large class that graduated in May, but that was predicted.

"It may be, not just this year, it could even be next year that enrollment quote unquote only drops by 3%. We have to bring that percentage down slowly...I suspect. That's just the reality of numbers flowing through a system," says Stearns.

UM is currently hitting the 11,000  student target they budgeted for, but Stearns says they are still spending too much on personnel.

Forty-one tenured or tenure-track faculty decided to take buyouts or other departures this year. Even with less faculty on campus, over 80 percent of the budget is being spent on personnel.

Stearns says that percentage should be down in the 70's. To help get to that number, Stearns has some ideas for re-organizing budgetary needs.

"It means you're under-investing in recruitment, or retention or technology of perhaps even deferred maintenance, so we need a certain portion that we have to work at and we will and we are."

In the mean time, the search for UM's next president is nearing its end.

Stearns says finalists will likely be interviewed later this month, with the board of regents offering a contract hopefully by late October.

The school is asking for students to participate in picking the next leader by attending student and public interview sessions. 

There is no official date of when a new president will move into position. Stearns says that depends on when they would be available to detach from their current situation, but she is willing to remain in place during the transition. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Sheep Gap Fire near Plains prompts pre-evacuations

    Sheep Gap Fire near Plains prompts pre-evacuations

    Thursday, August 31 2017 12:43 AM EDT2017-08-31 04:43:14 GMT

    A new wildfire start has prompted the Sanders County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday to issue pre-evacuation notices for some people living west of Plains.

    A new wildfire start has prompted the Sanders County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday to issue pre-evacuation notices for some people living west of Plains.

  • Living in a Box: YouTuber Elton Castee's First 24 Hours Raises $60,000 for spcaLA

    Living in a Box: YouTuber Elton Castee's First 24 Hours Raises $60,000 for spcaLA

    YouTube star, Elton Castee is living in a dog kennel to raise money for Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles (spcaLA). Castee entered the kennel at 12noon on Sunday, August 27th and vows to remain...
    YouTube star, Elton Castee is living in a dog kennel to raise money for Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles (spcaLA). Castee entered the kennel at 12noon on Sunday, August 27th and vows to remain...

  • Crews battling fire south of Anaconda

    Crews battling fire south of Anaconda

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 6:46 PM EDT2017-08-29 22:46:09 GMT

    Firefighters are battling a 20-acre fire in steep rocky terrain west of Hearst Lake. 

    Firefighters are battling a 20-acre fire in steep rocky terrain west of Hearst Lake. 

  • Missoula Art Museum wants help identifying art vandalism suspects

    Missoula Art Museum wants help identifying art vandalism suspects

    Thursday, August 31 2017 10:22 AM EDT2017-08-31 14:22:47 GMT

    The Missoula Art Museum wants help identifying two women who they say climbed on and destroyed a public sculpture outside the museum early Friday morning. 

    The Missoula Art Museum wants help identifying two women who they say climbed on and destroyed a public sculpture outside the museum early Friday morning. 

  • Anaconda officials making effort to clean up the cities Superfund site

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-08-31 03:39:11 GMT

    Chief Executive Officer Bill Everett is teaming up with President and CEO of the Community Hospital of Anaconda Steve McNeece to begin efforts on cleaning up the Anaconda Smelter Superfund site.  

    Chief Executive Officer Bill Everett is teaming up with President and CEO of the Community Hospital of Anaconda Steve McNeece to begin efforts on cleaning up the Anaconda Smelter Superfund site.  

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • East Fork Fire near Havre grows to 3,800 acres

    East Fork Fire near Havre grows to 3,800 acres

    Thursday, August 31 2017 7:55 AM EDT2017-08-31 11:55:09 GMT

    The East Fork Fire doubled in size within 24 hours, and dry fire conditions are expected to fuel the flames. 

    The East Fork Fire doubled in size within 24 hours, and dry fire conditions are expected to fuel the flames. 

  • Wildfire smoke & long term exposure

    Wildfire smoke & long term exposure

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 9:04 PM EDT2017-08-31 01:04:58 GMT

    With high atmospheric pressure and warm temperatures, the wildfire smoke could hang around for a while in western Montana.

    With high atmospheric pressure and warm temperatures, the wildfire smoke could hang around for a while in western Montana.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.