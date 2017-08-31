UM expecting uptick in new student enrollment, but overall numbers still down

A manufacturing company that custom builds rifles and scopes is moving to Kalispell.
Bigfork superintendent Matt Jensen told us in the fall the goal of the renovations was to create a sense of community. One of the main ways was creating the “hub” of the school.
The Lolo Peak fire has been burning since July 15th after lightning struck igniting the fire. Currently the fire is burning 34, 356 acres and 1,221 fire crews are working hard to fight the fire.
August 26th is national dog day!
The Kalispell Police Department is testing ten new body cameras.
A new wildfire start has prompted the Sanders County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday to issue pre-evacuation notices for some people living west of Plains.
Firefighters are battling a 20-acre fire in steep rocky terrain west of Hearst Lake.
The Missoula Art Museum wants help identifying two women who they say climbed on and destroyed a public sculpture outside the museum early Friday morning.
Chief Executive Officer Bill Everett is teaming up with President and CEO of the Community Hospital of Anaconda Steve McNeece to begin efforts on cleaning up the Anaconda Smelter Superfund site.
The East Fork Fire doubled in size within 24 hours, and dry fire conditions are expected to fuel the flames.
With high atmospheric pressure and warm temperatures, the wildfire smoke could hang around for a while in western Montana.
