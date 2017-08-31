Sheep Gap Fire near Plains prompts pre-evacuations

Firefighters are battling a 20-acre fire in steep rocky terrain west of Hearst Lake.
Firefighters are battling a 20-acre fire in steep rocky terrain west of Hearst Lake.
The three men, who were charged with starting a destructive wildfire near Hamilton last year, may not go to trial. The three entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with state and county prosecutors.
The three men, who were charged with starting a destructive wildfire near Hamilton last year, may not go to trial. The three entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with state and county prosecutors.
Law enforcement officers have ordered new evacuations near two western Montana wildfires. The Missoula County sheriff's office issued an evacuation order that affected about 580 homes in and around the community of Seeley Lake on Monday after erratic winds blew the Rice Ridge Fire to within a half mile of some structures.
Law enforcement officers have ordered new evacuations near two western Montana wildfires. The Missoula County sheriff's office issued an evacuation order that affected about 580 homes in and around the community of Seeley Lake on Monday after erratic winds blew the Rice Ridge Fire to within a half mile of some structures.
Head Coach Bob Stitt, Senior Quarterback Reese Phillips and the Voice of the Griz Riley Corcoran join host Shaun Rainey to recap fall camp and talk about the upcoming season. Ben Wineman has a report on the other fall sports at UM.
Head Coach Bob Stitt, Senior Quarterback Reese Phillips and the Voice of the Griz Riley Corcoran join host Shaun Rainey to recap fall camp and talk about the upcoming season. Ben Wineman has a report on the other fall sports at UM.
The Big Sky Community Organization investigated a report of a dead, partially consumed elk next to the Uplands Trail located off Grey Drake Road southeast of the Big Sky Town Center Tuesday morning.
The Big Sky Community Organization investigated a report of a dead, partially consumed elk next to the Uplands Trail located off Grey Drake Road southeast of the Big Sky Town Center Tuesday morning.
The devastation along the Gulf coast created by Hurricane Harvey drives up gas prices in Montana and around the country.
The devastation along the Gulf coast created by Hurricane Harvey drives up gas prices in Montana and around the country.
A red flag warning will be in effect starting at 1 p.m. today through 9 p.m. predicting a mixture of wet and dry thunderstorms with strong downburst winds that will be 30-45 mph along the ridges.
A red flag warning will be in effect starting at 1 p.m. today through 9 p.m. predicting a mixture of wet and dry thunderstorms with strong downburst winds that will be 30-45 mph along the ridges.