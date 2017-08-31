Sheep Gap Fire near Plains prompts pre-evacuations

A new wildfire start has prompted the Sanders County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday to issue pre-evacuation notices for some people living west of Plains.

Dispatchers tell ABC FOX Montana that the Sheep Gap Fire is affecting people living at the intersection of River Road West and Arnold Road to the west end of River Road West.

Lightning-sparked the fire on Tuesday, about nine miles west north west of Plains and three miles south of Weeksville, on the south side of Highway 200.

The fire was sitting at 250 acres.