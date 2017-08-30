Anaconda officials making effort to clean up the cities Superfund site

Chief Executive Officer Bill Everett is teaming up with President and CEO of the Community Hospital of Anaconda Steve McNeil to begin efforts on cleaning up the Anaconda Smelter Superfund site.

Both Everett and McNeece sent a joint letter to Gov. Steve Bullock, Sen. Jon Tester and Rep. Greg Gianforte regarding the economic and environmental impacts resulting from the Superfund site. Steve McNeece said: I wanted to start a conversation with our congressman and the governor to partner with us on the discussions with B.P. and the EPA on the terms of what measures need to be taken to appropriately remediate Anaconda.

In the letters McNeece and Everett said "The Environmental Protection Agency has made a concerted effort to provide support for communities like Anaconda." The Anaconda Smelter has been a Superfund site since 1983 and both Everett and McNeece feel little effort has been made in that time. Everett said "Anaconda's been a Superfund site for approximately thirty years. Unfortunately the progression we've had has been inadequate."

Many residents of the Anaconda are pleased with the efforts made thus far. Local resident Gladys Rincon said "I think its great and we need improvements around here to be healthier from the years of the smelter and what it left behind."

No official plans have been made to begin cleanup efforts, but Everett and McNeece feel efforts in the future look promising.