Wildfire smoke & long term exposure

With high atmospheric pressure and warm temperatures, the wildfire smoke could hang around for a while in western Montana.

Until these wild fires end or snow and rain come, having clear skies could take weeks to come.

However, exposure to wild fire smoke normally isn't this long, according to Air Quality Expert, Sarah Coefield, with the Missoula City-County Health Department.

Coefield said it seems like every year Montana wildfires are lasting longer leaving folks exposed to smokey air for too long.

"It is concerning, for human health and safety, because you are supposed to have a lot of good days of no thick smoke. However, for Seeley Lake they are on track to having double the annual average of exposure to wildfire smoke,” said Coefield.

Otherwise, Coefield added there isn't a lot of research on long term effects after the smoke is gone.

She mentioned people may see serious sides effects during the exposure and that in of itself may have long term ramifications.

As for wearing face masks, they aren't always effective if you're interested in using a respirator you need to talk to your doctor and health care provider.