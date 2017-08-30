Missoula YMCA offers free services to wildfire evacuees

The Missoula Family YMCA is offering free services for area residents displaced from their homes by wildfire evacuations.

Evacuees can access all services – including showers, the Child Watch Center, family activities and more – by picking up a voucher at the American Red Cross shelter at University Congregational Church, 405 University Ave., and bringing it to the Missoula Family YMCA, 3000 S. Russell St.

The Red Cross reopened the Missoula shelter after the Rice Ridge fire prompted evacuations in the Seeley Lake area Monday. The lightning-caused fire has burned more than 32,000 acres.

The Missoula Family YMCA is open seven days a week, but will be closed for the Labor Day holiday on Monday, Sept. 4.