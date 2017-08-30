Ravalli County evacuation updates - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Ravalli County evacuation updates

Posted: Updated:
RAVALLI COUNTY -

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton reported that as of 12 p.m. today, all evacuation orders and warnings in Ravalli County remain unchanged. 

With the potential for red flag burning conditions today and tomorrow, all residents living in warning areas should continue to be prepared to evacuate if the fires threaten containment lines and or push towards populated areas.

Sheriff's Deputies have been providing access for homeowners into the evacuated Nez Perce Road neighborhoods this morning and are trying to facilitate as many residents as possible. 

As burning conditions become more dangerous in the afternoon hours, access to homes will again be closed and re-evaluated in the morning. 

Sheriff Holton encouraged residents to install the free Ravalli County Sheriff's app for mobile devices, to receive notifications as to when property owner access will be available. 

The RCSO asks that people wait at the West Fork roadblock for an available Deputy to escort the homeowner into the area, and that the escorts be brief to facilitate as many citizens as possible while it is safe to be in the area. 

Sheriff Holton stated, "The role of the Sheriff's Office in these incidents is to provide for the safety of our citizens first, and then to protect evacuated properties, as well as to assist our partner agencies and departments in their work of fighting the fire. We truly appreciate the efforts of the firefighters who are all working hard to mitigate the threat to our community and allow people back into their homes as soon as it is safe". 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Crews battling fire south of Anaconda

    Crews battling fire south of Anaconda

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 6:46 PM EDT2017-08-29 22:46:09 GMT

    Firefighters are battling a 20-acre fire in steep rocky terrain west of Hearst Lake. 

    Firefighters are battling a 20-acre fire in steep rocky terrain west of Hearst Lake. 

  • Men charged with starting Roaring Lion Fire reach deferred prosecution agreement

    Men charged with starting Roaring Lion Fire reach deferred prosecution agreement

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 3:10 AM EDT2017-08-30 07:10:00 GMT

    The three men, who were charged with starting a destructive wildfire near Hamilton last year, may not go to trial. The three entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with state and county prosecutors.

    The three men, who were charged with starting a destructive wildfire near Hamilton last year, may not go to trial. The three entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with state and county prosecutors.

  • The latest: Montana homes under fire evacuation orders

    The latest: Montana homes under fire evacuation orders

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 5:37 PM EDT2017-08-29 21:37:46 GMT

    Law enforcement officers have ordered new evacuations near two western Montana wildfires. The Missoula County sheriff's office issued an evacuation order that affected about 580 homes in and around the community of Seeley Lake on Monday after erratic winds blew the Rice Ridge Fire to within a half mile of some structures.

    Law enforcement officers have ordered new evacuations near two western Montana wildfires. The Missoula County sheriff's office issued an evacuation order that affected about 580 homes in and around the community of Seeley Lake on Monday after erratic winds blew the Rice Ridge Fire to within a half mile of some structures.

  • Grizzly Sports Report, Season Preview

    Grizzly Sports Report, Season Preview

    Monday, August 28 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-08-29 03:55:11 GMT

    Head Coach Bob Stitt, Senior Quarterback Reese Phillips and the Voice of the Griz Riley Corcoran join host Shaun Rainey to recap fall camp and talk about the upcoming season. Ben Wineman has a report on the other fall sports at UM.

    Head Coach Bob Stitt, Senior Quarterback Reese Phillips and the Voice of the Griz Riley Corcoran join host Shaun Rainey to recap fall camp and talk about the upcoming season. Ben Wineman has a report on the other fall sports at UM.

  • Hurricane Harvey drives up Montana gas prices

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 8:52 PM EDT2017-08-30 00:52:38 GMT

    The devastation along the Gulf coast created by Hurricane Harvey drives up gas prices in Montana and around the country. 

    The devastation along the Gulf coast created by Hurricane Harvey drives up gas prices in Montana and around the country. 

  • Big Sky Area trail closed after partially consumed elk found

    Big Sky Area trail closed after partially consumed elk found

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 6:20 PM EDT2017-08-29 22:20:16 GMT

    The Big Sky Community Organization investigated a report of a dead, partially consumed elk next to the Uplands Trail located off Grey Drake Road southeast of the Big Sky Town Center Tuesday morning.

    The Big Sky Community Organization investigated a report of a dead, partially consumed elk next to the Uplands Trail located off Grey Drake Road southeast of the Big Sky Town Center Tuesday morning.

  • Air quality forcing Lake McDonald Lodge to close early

    Air quality forcing Lake McDonald Lodge to close early

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 5:17 AM EDT2017-08-30 09:17:18 GMT

    Lake McDonald Lodge in Glacier National Park is closing for the season. 

    Lake McDonald Lodge in Glacier National Park is closing for the season. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.