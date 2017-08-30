Ravalli County evacuation updates

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton reported that as of 12 p.m. today, all evacuation orders and warnings in Ravalli County remain unchanged.

With the potential for red flag burning conditions today and tomorrow, all residents living in warning areas should continue to be prepared to evacuate if the fires threaten containment lines and or push towards populated areas.

Sheriff's Deputies have been providing access for homeowners into the evacuated Nez Perce Road neighborhoods this morning and are trying to facilitate as many residents as possible.

As burning conditions become more dangerous in the afternoon hours, access to homes will again be closed and re-evaluated in the morning.

Sheriff Holton encouraged residents to install the free Ravalli County Sheriff's app for mobile devices, to receive notifications as to when property owner access will be available.

The RCSO asks that people wait at the West Fork roadblock for an available Deputy to escort the homeowner into the area, and that the escorts be brief to facilitate as many citizens as possible while it is safe to be in the area.

Sheriff Holton stated, "The role of the Sheriff's Office in these incidents is to provide for the safety of our citizens first, and then to protect evacuated properties, as well as to assist our partner agencies and departments in their work of fighting the fire. We truly appreciate the efforts of the firefighters who are all working hard to mitigate the threat to our community and allow people back into their homes as soon as it is safe".