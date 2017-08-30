Montana to cut more spending with $227M shortfall forecast

By MATT VOLZ

Associated Press



HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana Gov. Steve Bullock's budget director says the state will have a $227 million budget shortfall by 2019 unless government agencies further cut spending to make up the difference.



Dan Villa says he directed agencies on Wednesday to submit plans to cut their budgets by 10 percent. The cuts won't happen for at least a month, while the proposals are being reviewed.



The new spending reductions would come on top of cuts that were triggered this month by low revenue results, and additional cuts made last spring by state lawmakers in the 2018-2019 budget.



Even with the previous cuts, Villa says the state is expected to be $84 million in the hole by 2019. The state is required by law to have a cash reserve of $143 million by the end of two-year budget cycle.

