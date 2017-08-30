Montana to cut more spending with $227M shortfall forecast

A manufacturing company that custom builds rifles and scopes is moving to Kalispell.
Bigfork superintendent Matt Jensen told us in the fall the goal of the renovations was to create a sense of community. One of the main ways was creating the “hub” of the school.
The Lolo Peak fire has been burning since July 15th after lightning struck igniting the fire. Currently the fire is burning 34, 356 acres and 1,221 fire crews are working hard to fight the fire.
August 26th is national dog day!
The Kalispell Police Department is testing ten new body cameras.
Firefighters are battling a 20-acre fire in steep rocky terrain west of Hearst Lake.
The three men, who were charged with starting a destructive wildfire near Hamilton last year, may not go to trial. The three entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with state and county prosecutors.
Head Coach Bob Stitt, Senior Quarterback Reese Phillips and the Voice of the Griz Riley Corcoran join host Shaun Rainey to recap fall camp and talk about the upcoming season. Ben Wineman has a report on the other fall sports at UM.
Law enforcement officers have ordered new evacuations near two western Montana wildfires. The Missoula County sheriff's office issued an evacuation order that affected about 580 homes in and around the community of Seeley Lake on Monday after erratic winds blew the Rice Ridge Fire to within a half mile of some structures.
The devastation along the Gulf coast created by Hurricane Harvey drives up gas prices in Montana and around the country.
The Big Sky Community Organization investigated a report of a dead, partially consumed elk next to the Uplands Trail located off Grey Drake Road southeast of the Big Sky Town Center Tuesday morning.
Lake McDonald Lodge in Glacier National Park is closing for the season.
