Lolo Peak Fire: Firefighters preparing for burning operations

Summary:  Fire activity moderated today due to cloud cover and smoke. This allowed for a seamless transition between the management teams and gave the new personnel a chance to survey the fire.
 
The fire continued to be most active in the One Horse Creek Valley. After keeping it in check for a week with retardant and water drops, the fire is now backing down this steep valley. Crews used hose lays and sprinkler systems to reinforce the hand line at the mouth of the drainage while helicopters continued to drop water on the fire to stall its movement.
 
Mop up continues along the northwest side of the fire along Elk Meadows Road just north of the border. Elsewhere on the fire, firefighters are pulling the hose and other equipment to be refurbished for use either in other areas of the fire or neighboring fires.
 
Meanwhile, because there are no evacuations in place, the 150 Montana National Guard personnel were released to either return to their home or help with efforts on the Rice Ridge Fire northeast of Seeley Lake, Montana.
 
Today's plan:  A red flag warning will be in effect starting at 1 p.m. today through 9 p.m. predicting a mixture of wet and dry thunderstorms with strong downburst winds that will be 30-45 mph along the ridges.
 
As the fire continues to back down into the One Horse Creek drainage, firefighters will monitor its movement. The south-facing slope is rocky, slowing the fire’s progress as it moves down the drainage a few miles west of the end of Tie Chute Lane. Firefighters have been expecting and preparing for the fire’s movement. If the fire’s pace picks up and moves east, burnout operations may be implemented if needed. Burnout operations allow the fire to progress in a slow, deliberate manner. At that point, smoke will be visible in Florence.
 
Today, firefighters will prepare areas for burning operations to eliminate the gaps between the already burned blocks created as a buffer along the primary control line south from One Horse Creek to Bass Creek. As the conditions allow, firefighters will conduct these smaller burnout operations in the upcoming days to create a larger buffer along the fire line in the event the fire tries to move east towards the valley.
 
Please do not stop along the highways to view fire activity. It creates a significant traffic hazard, impedes firefighter traffic, impacts the safety of firefighters and citizens, and increases the chances that the fire could escape control lines.

  • Crews battling fire south of Anaconda

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 6:46 PM EDT2017-08-29 22:46:09 GMT

    Firefighters are battling a 20-acre fire in steep rocky terrain west of Hearst Lake. 

  • Men charged with starting Roaring Lion Fire reach deferred prosecution agreement

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 3:10 AM EDT2017-08-30 07:10:00 GMT

    The three men, who were charged with starting a destructive wildfire near Hamilton last year, may not go to trial. The three entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with state and county prosecutors.

  • Grizzly Sports Report, Season Preview

    Monday, August 28 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-08-29 03:55:11 GMT

    Head Coach Bob Stitt, Senior Quarterback Reese Phillips and the Voice of the Griz Riley Corcoran join host Shaun Rainey to recap fall camp and talk about the upcoming season. Ben Wineman has a report on the other fall sports at UM.

  • The latest: Montana homes under fire evacuation orders

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 5:37 PM EDT2017-08-29 21:37:46 GMT

    Law enforcement officers have ordered new evacuations near two western Montana wildfires. The Missoula County sheriff's office issued an evacuation order that affected about 580 homes in and around the community of Seeley Lake on Monday after erratic winds blew the Rice Ridge Fire to within a half mile of some structures.

  • Hurricane Harvey drives up Montana gas prices

    The devastation along the Gulf coast created by Hurricane Harvey drives up gas prices in Montana and around the country. 

  • Big Sky Area trail closed after partially consumed elk found

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 6:20 PM EDT2017-08-29 22:20:16 GMT

    The Big Sky Community Organization investigated a report of a dead, partially consumed elk next to the Uplands Trail located off Grey Drake Road southeast of the Big Sky Town Center Tuesday morning.

  • Air quality forcing Lake McDonald Lodge to close early

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 5:17 AM EDT2017-08-30 09:17:18 GMT

    Lake McDonald Lodge in Glacier National Park is closing for the season. 

