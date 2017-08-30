Single vehicle crash near Superior kills one - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Single vehicle crash near Superior kills one

SUPERIOR -

A 68-year-old Superior woman was killed in an I-90 fatal on the morning of August 29. 

The woman was traveling westbound when the vehicle went off the right side of the road. Law enforcement says the driver over corrected and the vehicle began to slide sideways across both lanes of traffic before entering the median and rolling. 

It came to rest on its wheels in the eastbound lane.

She wasn't wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. 

At this time an identity has not been released.

