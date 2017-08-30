Lake McDonald Lodge closed due to air quality - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Lake McDonald Lodge closed due to air quality

Posted: Updated:

Lake McDonald Lodge in Glacier National Parks is closing for the season, tomorrow, due to air quality concerns from the Sprague Fire and other regional fires.

The Sprague Fire is not currently a threat to developed area surrounding Lake McDonald, but heavy smoke is settling in the area.

Glacier officials say people with reservations at Lake McDonald Lodge can contact the following link for more information: http://www.glaciernationalparklodges.com

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.