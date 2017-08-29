Men charged with starting Roaring Lion Fire reach deferred prosecution agreement

After Fairfield's Ryder Meyer found out one of his closest friends, Lauryn Goldhahn, had been in a fatal car accident, he immediately flew out with other students to Seattle.
From the football field and the wrestling mat, to his school and community, and soon to his country, you will always see Max Sechena getting involved.
For two weeks, Jaley Priddy put her words to use. She hand wrote 1400 notes over two weeks to lift the spirits of students at Capital High School.
To some, being a three sport athlete all four years of high school may seem like enough to fill your time. But to CMR's Sam Payne, that's only the beginning of what she does.
Nate Brunett wrestles in the 160-pound weight class. As a sophomore, he was All-State. Impressive, considering he tried wrestling after being cut from the basketball team.
Lake McDonald Lodge in Glacier National Parks is closing for the season, tomorrow, due to air quality concerns from the Sprague Fire and other regional fires.
U.S. Senator Jon Tester announced that he is introducing the Student Testing Improvement and Accountability Act alongside students and educators at Missoula Sentinel High School. Tester’s bill will reduce the number of tests students are forced to take and provide more flexibility to teachers and local school districts.
The Big Sky Community Organization investigated a report of a dead, partially consumed elk next to the Uplands Trail located off Grey Drake Road southeast of the Big Sky Town Center Tuesday morning.
With hundreds of animals in need, The Humane Society of the United States is asking for donations to help rescue animals affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas.
Head Coach Bob Stitt, Senior Quarterback Reese Phillips and the Voice of the Griz Riley Corcoran join host Shaun Rainey to recap fall camp and talk about the upcoming season. Ben Wineman has a report on the other fall sports at UM.
Firefighters are battling a 20-acre fire in steep rocky terrain west of Hearst Lake.
New evacuation warnings are in place for the West Fork area of Ravalli County.
The Missoula County Sheriff on Monday evening issued EVACUATION ORDER for Seeley Lake residents due to the Rice Ridge Fire.
As the fire continues to back down into the One Horse Creek drainage, firefighters will monitor the fire’s movement and will begin burnout operations at the mouth of the canyon if necessary to prevent its spread to the east.
The Ravalli County Sheriff has ordered an evacuation of Nez Perce Road due to the Nelson Creek Fire. This area includes Lapwai and Fox Lanes and Bear Hollow Court. Residents are asked to evacuate immediately.
Missoula Police officers are stationed at the corner of E Broadway and N. Pattee Street in downtown Missoula.
Our recent rain put an end to a long dry spell. Still, the US drought monitor shows 91% of Montana is now experiencing some degree of drought.
