Three Things: Butte Central Maroons

BUTTE -

As we continue our look at area football teams, we head to the Mining City.

Here are three things you need to know about the Butte Central Maroons football team.

First, after graduating a big senior class in 2016, the Maroons are a much younger squad this season.

"We're youthful," said head coach Don Peoples. "We've got a lot of sophomores and juniors, who will be making their varsity debuts, to go along with a good nucleus of seniors. But overall, I think we're a very young team."

"I feel like they're pretty experienced," said senior center and linebacker Dylan Shea of the team's youngsters. "They know what's going on, they know that it's definitely a different level than JV or anything like that. They know what they have to do and what to expect."

Second, the Maroons aren't worried about their lack of experience, because they've got some great play-makers.

"We're very athletic," Peoples said. "We've got a good group of athletes that are multi-sport kids and give good speed."

"We're all three sport athletes, so we're able to move pretty well," said senior left tackle and linebacker Hunter Hartwick. "Our linemen are a little smaller, but they're able to move."

And finally, they are determined to get rid of the bitter memory of last year's playoff loss to Hamilton.

"We've been in the playoffs 15 out of the last 16 years, but we finished our year last year on a disappointing note, on the road, we got beat in the first round. So I think the kids are motivated and hungry," said Peoples.

"We kind of got on a roll there and then lost it, so this year we're hoping to come out and be 1-0 our first game," Hartwick said.

The Maroons open their season September 1st at Ronan

