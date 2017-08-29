Three Things: Butte Central Maroons

As we continue our look at area football teams, we head to the Mining City. Here are three things you need to know about the Butte Central Maroons football team.
Here are the scores and highlights from Class AA action tonight in Montana
For a brief moment at Missoula County Public Stadium Thursday night, the Hellgate Knights had a lead in a varsity, Class AA game. That lead lasted two plays, as the Bozeman Hawks, down 7-0 to the Knights after their first drive, scored on their second play from scrimmage, and would never look back. The Hawks scored 40 unanswered points in Missoula Thursday night to win 40-7. For the Knights, it was a textbook first drive for the touchdown. After picking up two first downs, incl...
Here are three things you need to know about the 2017 Belgrade Panther football team.
