Western overcomes inconsistent offense by leaning on defense

After a close 16-14 victory in their season opener against the College of Idaho, the Montana Western Bulldogs are 1-0. While the Bulldogs are happy with the end result, they were anything but when it came to their offensive struggles.
Head Coach Bob Stitt, Senior Quarterback Reese Phillips and the Voice of the Griz Riley Corcoran join host Shaun Rainey to recap fall camp and talk about the upcoming season. Ben Wineman has a report on the other fall sports at UM.
Both teams now head to California for their next games at Menlo this Friday.
Week one of the high school football season was not short of big performances, and neither was the high school golf, or Pioneer baseball league.
The Griz soccer team wrapped up an impressive two-match showing at the Montana Cup with a 4-1 victory over San Jose State on Sunday afternoon at South Campus Stadium in Missoula.
This will be the first time Eastern has competed against Hofstra and Cornell. In fact, Eastern has never faced an Ivy League or a Colonial Athletic Association opponent in program history.
Wolff is a 5-7 guard that brings success and experience from several German national teams, including the three-on-three U-18 National Team and the three-on-three Women National Team.
The Vandals won their 2016 season opener, snapping a streak of five straight losses in season debuts.
Williams-Goss was selected 55th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz, playing in seven games for the Jazz in this year's summer league. Williams-Goss tweeted on Monday his appreciation of the Jazz for giving him an opportunity in training camp, but wanted to further his career overseas.
Washington State leads the all-time series with Montana State 8-0, six of those wins coming in Pullman including the last meeting, 23-22 in 2010. Montana State went 4-7 last season including a 2-6 mark in Big Sky Conference play under second-year head coach Jeff Choate.
Three Pac-12 Conference opponents and a stretch of 10-straight games away from home are the task ahead for the Eagles as their 2017-18 schedule was announced on Friday (Aug. 25). The Eagles are coming off a third-straight appearance in a national postseason tournament, and were 22-12 overall a year ago.
