Western overcomes inconsistent offense by leaning on defense

DILLON -

After a close 16-14 victory in their season opener against the College of Idaho, the Montana Western Bulldogs are 1-0.

While the Bulldogs are happy with the end result, they were anything but when it came to their offensive struggles. The Bulldogs fumbled the ball away four times, twice in the first quarter and twice in the fourth,  and settled for field goals on three straight trips into the red zone. Fortunately for the Bulldogs, the defense stepped up when it mattered most, picking off three Yotes passes, making a goal line stand, and stuffing a two point conversion attempt. But with a Big Sky opponent in Weber State in week two, the team knows they will have to clean up those mistakes.

"Games are decided, normally, on limiting mistakes, on your ability to limit turnovers, and to run the ball," said Bulldogs head coach Ryan Nourse. "When we were able to run the ball, we fumbled. We dropped probably double digit passes. But our defense was on par."

"Oh man, I mean, as a team we love each other and we always got each other's backs, so when things go wrong on offense, the defense is right there," senior safety Jay Owens said. "We'll come catch up for those guys."

