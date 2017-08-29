Fire forces Seeley Lake evacuations, school cancellation

For a month now, the Rice Ridge Fire continues to burn in the Seeley Lake area.

The fire has burned about 27,000 acres and leaves 1,000 structures at risk.

ABC FOX Montana talked to one Seeley Lake resident and business owner about the recent evacuation order that was issued Monday night.

For Tim Clark, restaurant owner and a longtime resident said he has been on evacuation warning for quite some time, and getting an evacuation order Monday, wasn’t surprising to him.

Clark said Missoula County Sheriff’s Office came to his residence and told him to evacuate, but he never left.

He added that he believes his home will be fine because it’s near a creek and surrounded by grass.

“I’m staying at my home. Even if I have to watch flames go around it because they will," said Clark.

Clark said the main reason for staying is for his restaurant, Pop’s Place.

He mentioned that business has been slow lately because of the fire and poor air quality.

However, Clark feels that it’s better to remain open to get some business.

As for schools in Seeley Lake, they will be starting next week due to fire evacuations and poor air quality.