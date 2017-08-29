Woman falls, suffers concussion while hiking; Gallatin Co. Sheriff sends reminder to hikers

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue and the Fort Ellis Fire Department were dispatched on Friday to a report of an injured hiker in Bear Canyon east of Bozeman.

Sheriff Brian Gootkin said in a press release to ABC FOX Montana that a hiker had come upon a woman laying beside the New World Gulch Trail.

Sheriff Gootkin said the woman appeared disoriented.

Rescuers found the 66-year-old Bear Canyon resident and her dog Rescuers about a quarter-mile from the trail head.

They said she had no memory of the majority of the day and could not say what had happened to her.

She appeared to have suffered a fall, because of injuries to her chin, chest and hands.

She was transported to the hospital and treated for a severe concussion.

Sheriff Gootkin stated "This lady exercises on that trail every week and was out being active and taking advantage of what this county has to offer. It just emphasizes the point that when you go into the backcountry, even something simple like a fall can be a serious problem. Let someone know where you are going and when you intend to return with instructions to call the Sheriff's Office if you don't check back in."

Photo Courtesy: GCSO