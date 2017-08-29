Hurricane Harvey drives up Montana gas prices

The devastation along the Gulf coast created by Hurricane Harvey drives up gas prices in Montana and around the country.

AAA put out a report showing here in the Treasure State gas is up 4 cents a gallon to about $2.44 for a gallon of regular unleaded.

AAA says the price increase comes from refineries on the Gulf coast shutting down because of the storm.

AAA says it will take about ten days for gas prices to go back down.