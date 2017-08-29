Construction continues on Butte community pool

Crews continued work early this morning on Butte's Stodden Park community pool. The concrete for the pool arrived shortly after 3AM.

Butte Park's and Recreation Director J.P. Gallagher said "We have seasonal weather in Montana so it's important that we get all the concrete done before winter sets in."

The pool is an nearly $9 million dollar project that will use be funded with tax-payer dollars, but will mostly be funded by a $7.2 million dollar bond passed in June of last year. Gallagher said "There's lots of things that go on behind the scenes that people don't see realize... Everything has to fall into place."

The pool has been a work in progress over the last year. Construction is on schedule and the pool is scheduled to be completed and opened by June 2018.