Houston floods slowing down volunteers

Since making landfall on Friday evening Hurricane Harvey has caused much devastation throughout the state of Texas. As heavy rains pound the city of Houston it is causing major floods.

The flooding has caused most highways and airports to shut down. This is delaying the arrival of volunteers to assist in relief efforts to those affected. Montana resident Joe Kingan said "The Red Cross deployed me from Kalispel in route I got diverted to the Austin area. All the airports in Houston are still shut down... supplies are being air lifted in with military helicopters."

Currently there are around 10,000 volunteers setup in Houston to assist those in need. Many volunteers en route to the area are waiting in other nearby cities such as Austin or San Antonio for roads to re-open in order to enter the city. Rescues are still on going in the Houston area. Kingan said "This is a long term event. A lot of people are going to be homeless for quite some time. Shelters are being organized and setup in those areas for Houston residents that are being evacuated.

The rainy conditions are expected to clear up enough for additional volunteer teams to travel to Houston on Thursday. Some volunteers in nearby areas will be transported to Houston tonight via helicopter.