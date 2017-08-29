U.S. Optics moving to Kalispell

A manufacturing company that custom builds rifles and scopes is moving to Kalispell.

In business for the past 25 years, U.S. Optics builds rifles for military and law enforcement personnel as well as competitive shooters and hunters.

According to their website, U.S. Optic scopes are, "manufactured and assembled to exacting specifications of an engineered optical prescription to gather, filter and transmit light starting with the objective lens and through all optical elements ending with the eyepiece."

Kalispell officials hope the company’s arrival will signal more job opportunities and money for the local economy.

The company is located in southern California and is hoping to be in Kalispell sometime in the fall.