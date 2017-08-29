Crews battling fire south of Anaconda

Firefighters are battling a 20-acre fire in steep rocky terrain west of Hearst Lake. The area is about 5 miles southwest of Anaconda, near Hearst Lake.

The fire was reported yesterday afternoon at 1:30PM. The fire is currently not contained, but a crew is on sight. The crew consists of 24 firefighters and 4 helicopters that are performing bucket drops.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and is currently under investigation. We will have more updates as they become available.