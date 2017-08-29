Tester looks to reduce federally mandated standardized tests

U.S. Senator Jon Tester announced that he is introducing the Student Testing Improvement and Accountability Act alongside students and educators at Missoula Sentinel High School. Tester’s bill will reduce the number of tests students are forced to take and provide more flexibility to teachers and local school districts.

“Teachers, parents, and students tell me that testing mandates have strangled creativity in our classrooms and burdened local schools with federal regulation,” Tester said. “This is a common sense approach that allows teachers to determine what’s best for their students and gives more power to local districts.”

The U.S. Department of Education currently mandates that students take 17 standardized tests between third grade and graduation.

The proposed bill will require students to take tests for math, science, and language once in elementary school, once in middle school, and once in high school.

Tester, a former teacher, argued that annual federal testing eats up valuable classroom time and requires teachers to ‘teach to the test,' instead of tailoring their lesson plans to the individual needs of their students.