Big Sky Area trail closed after partially consumed elk found - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Big Sky Area trail closed after partially consumed elk found

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

The Big Sky Community Organization investigated a report of a dead, partially consumed elk next to the Uplands Trail located off Grey Drake Road southeast of the Big Sky Town Center Tuesday morning.
 
The Organization confirmed the report and the Uplands Trail has been closed. The Ralph’s Pass Trail has been closed at its halfway point as well.  

The Hummocks Trail will remain open.  

The area will be monitored and when the carcass has been consumed, the trail will be reopened. 

FWP does not have confirmation as to how the elk died or what is currently feeding on it.  

This is a proactive closure to ensure human safety due to possible bear presence.   

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.