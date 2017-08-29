How to help animals affected by Hurricane Harvey

With hundreds of animals in need, The Humane Society of the United States is asking for donations to help rescue animals affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

Efforts to remove abandoned pets and strays began days before Harvey hit land, but the Humane Society is still working in various communities as flooding has left animals stranded and in immediate danger.

Donations can be made to the HSUS or to local shelters in communities affected by the hurricane.

To help people affected by Hurricane Harvey, the Red Cross and the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund are accepting donations.