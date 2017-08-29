How to help animals affected by Hurricane Harvey

A manufacturing company that custom builds rifles and scopes is moving to Kalispell.
Bigfork superintendent Matt Jensen told us in the fall the goal of the renovations was to create a sense of community. One of the main ways was creating the “hub” of the school.
The Lolo Peak fire has been burning since July 15th after lightning struck igniting the fire. Currently the fire is burning 34, 356 acres and 1,221 fire crews are working hard to fight the fire.
August 26th is national dog day!
The Kalispell Police Department is testing ten new body cameras.
Head Coach Bob Stitt, Senior Quarterback Reese Phillips and the Voice of the Griz Riley Corcoran join host Shaun Rainey to recap fall camp and talk about the upcoming season. Ben Wineman has a report on the other fall sports at UM.
New evacuation warnings are in place for the West Fork area of Ravalli County.
The Missoula County Sheriff on Monday evening issued EVACUATION ORDER for Seeley Lake residents due to the Rice Ridge Fire.
As the fire continues to back down into the One Horse Creek drainage, firefighters will monitor the fire’s movement and will begin burnout operations at the mouth of the canyon if necessary to prevent its spread to the east.
Missoula Police officers are stationed at the corner of E Broadway and N. Pattee Street in downtown Missoula.
The Ravalli County Sheriff has ordered an evacuation of Nez Perce Road due to the Nelson Creek Fire. This area includes Lapwai and Fox Lanes and Bear Hollow Court. Residents are asked to evacuate immediately.
Our recent rain put an end to a long dry spell. Still, the US drought monitor shows 91% of Montana is now experiencing some degree of drought.
