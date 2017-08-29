New Bigfork High School renovations build a community

The fourteen million dollar school project has completed its most important parts before school starts on Tuesday, September 5th. Bigfork superintendent Matt Jensen told us in the fall the goal of the renovations was to create a sense of community. One of the main ways was creating the “hub” of the school.

Jensen explains, “The hub of the school, the heartbeat of the school is a place where students want to be early in the morning, late at night. We love kids and we want them to be here as much as possible, so we're building this space to really accommodate the needs that they have before school and the needs that they have after school, so they just stick around."

With snacks and drink available before, during and after school the point of the “hub” is to create a desirable place for students to study and socialize.

We spoke with incoming freshman Lisa Saban who was shocked by the renovations when she got on campus.

Saban tells us, “Wow, it just feels like I'm walking into a high school that would be like in a movie or something.” She elaborates, saying she can’t wait until school starts to try out the new hub and explore the other parts of the school.

Saban says, “Last year we never really had anywhere we could just sit down and hang out, we always had to like stand up and walk around the school doing nothing. This time we can hang out and talk about stuff and really listen.”

Saban is a volleyball player and tells us she’s the most excited to check out the new gym on campus.

Incoming freshmen Jack Johnson is mostly excited about the new cafeteria. Johnson tells us there used to be a long line that wrapped around the cafeteria, creating a long lunch line. With a larger cafeteria, Johnson hopes the lunch line won’t be as long.

Johnson says, “You don't really know the teachers very well and it's also a completely new school so you don't know your way around.”

With school starting on Tuesday, September 5th, both Johnson and Saban are nervous but excited to make new friends and start a new school year.