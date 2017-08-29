The latest: Montana homes under fire evacuation orders

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on wildfires burning in western Montana (all times local):



11:55 a.m.



Law enforcement officers have ordered new evacuations near two western Montana wildfires.



The Missoula County sheriff's office issued an evacuation order that affected about 580 homes in and around the community of Seeley Lake on Monday after erratic winds blew the Rice Ridge Fire to within a half mile of some structures. It was not clear if all the homes were occupied.



Classes at Seeley-Swan High School were cancelled on Tuesday due to the evacuations. Classes at the elementary aren't scheduled to start until next week, but Principal Chris Stout says he's cancelled the teacher training scheduled for this week because the school is included in the evacuation order.



The Rice Ridge Fire has burned 48 square miles (124 square kilometers) since it started in mid-July. The air quality in Seeley Lake ranged from very unhealthy to hazardous Tuesday morning.



Meanwhile, the Ravalli County sheriff's office ordered the evacuation of 65 homes south of Darby due to a new fire that started Monday.



11:15 a.m.



Fire information officer Chad Mullman says an unforeseen shift in the winds led to the evacuations. School was canceled on Tuesday.



Meanwhile, the Ravalli County sheriff's office evacuated some residents south of Darby due to a fire that started Monday and was burning on private property within a mile of the nearest structure. Residents of another 225 homes were on an evacuation warning

8/29/2017 11:55:33 AM (GMT -6:00)