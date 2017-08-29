Montana man pleads not guilty in fatal stabbing

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A Montana man has pleaded not guilty to fatally stabbing a man at a wedding party in East Glacier Park on July 5.



William Alberto Arocha Jr. entered his plea Thursday in U.S. District Court in Great Falls. He is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Shane LaPlant.



Arocha remains free on conditions pending his trial.



A trial date has not been set. His case will be heard by District Judge Brian Morris.

