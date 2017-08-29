Montana man pleads not guilty in fatal stabbing - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Montana man pleads not guilty in fatal stabbing

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A Montana man has pleaded not guilty to fatally stabbing a man at a wedding party in East Glacier Park on July 5.
    
William Alberto Arocha Jr. entered his plea Thursday in U.S. District Court in Great Falls. He is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Shane LaPlant.
    
Arocha remains free on conditions pending his trial.
    
A trial date has not been set. His case will be heard by District Judge Brian Morris.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

