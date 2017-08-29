Seeley Swan High School canceled August 30-31

Missoula County Public Schools alerted staff and students of Seeley Swan High School that school is canceled on Wednesday, August 30th and Thursday, August 31st due to evacuation orders issued by the Missoula County Sherriff’s office.

The school was already planned to be closed on Friday, September 1st and Monday, September 4, 2017 for the Labor Day holiday.

The Rice Ridge Fire evacuation orders for the town of Seeley Lake include: Airport Road from Tamarack east including Seeley Swan High School, Deer Park Drive, Eagle Drive, Shop Road, Frontier Drive, Highland Drive, Sky Port Way, Falcon Port, Canyon Drive, North Canyon Drive, South Canyon Drive, and Canyon Court.”

The District will follow up with more information for students and families during the weekend regarding alternate locations for school or re-opening the school pending direction from the Sheriff’s office that the area is safe for residents.