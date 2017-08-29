Multiple fires near Ravalli County, Nez Perce Road evacuated

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton said that due to three different fires in Ravalli County, there are several different Evacuation Order and Warning areas in Ravalli County.

All Evacuation Warnings remain in place due to the Lolo Peak Fire, west of Hwy 93 from Bass Creek Road north to West County Line Road.

All residents of Nez Perce Road are in an Evacuation Order Status this morning due to the Nelson Creek Fire. Approximately 65 homes are evacuated, to include Lapwai Lane, West Lapwai Lane, Fox Lane, West Fox Lane, and Bear Hollow Court.

A road block is established at Nez Perce Road only fire traffic will be allowed on Nez Perce Road.

This morning, due to the Meyers Fire, Sheriff Holton said Deputies are contacting approximately 225 property owners and placing the area from FS Road 5778 to Little East Fork Road/FS Road 724 in an Evacuation Warning status.

That fire grew about 4800 acres last night, mostly into Ravalli County.

Sheriff Holton asked all residents in Warning Status in Ravalli County to have a plan and be prepared to evacuate at a moment's notice. He also advised everyone to download the free Ravalli County Sheriff's app for mobile devices, and to sign up for AlertSense Emergency Notifications by following the links on the Sheriff's app or Ravalli County website.

With the large amount of Evacuation Warnings and Orders coupled with the distance between fires, electronic notifications will give citizens the fastest notice of changing evacuation status Holton said.

The RCSO will make every effort to make personal notifications, but resources are spread thin and there might not be time to do door to door contacts.

"This staff is very dedicated to providing safety for our citizens and I could not be more proud of every man and woman working here," the sheriff said.