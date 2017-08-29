Lolo Peak Fire continues back down One Horse Creek drainage

Today: As the fire continues to back down into the One Horse Creek drainage, firefighters will monitor the fire’s movement and will begin burnout operations at the mouth of the canyon if necessary to prevent its spread to the east. If this happens, smoke will be very visible from Florence. The burnout will be conducted in a slow, deliberate manner on the fire side of the primary control line.

Firefighters have been expecting and preparing for the fire’s movement in this direction. If the firing operation begins, it will be supported by crews, aircraft, engines and water delivery equipment already in place. Structure protection engines will also be on standby for any spot fires in the area immediately east of the fire line. Depending on fire growth, the chain of burnout blocks that firefighters have been preparing for the last week may come into play as an additional buffer already in place along the primary control line.

Yesterday overview: Yesterday, for the second day in a row, firefighters had to divert from normal operations for initial attack on a new fire. Four Single Engine Air Tankers (SEATs), half of the Wyoming Hotshots assigned to the Lolo Peak fire and local firefighters suppressed the fire, limiting it to 1.5 acres about a mile west of the fire line in the Cooper Creek drainage. Several helicopters were also diverted to do bucket work on a new fire near the Nelson Creek trailhead on the West Fork Ranger District, Bitterroot National Forest.