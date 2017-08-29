EXCLUSIVE: Gianforte completes community service

Rep. Greg Gianforte has completed his court-ordered community service.

ROC Wheels owner Lee Hanson sent us photos of Gianforte working with her organization.

ROC Wheels is a local faith-based non profit that assembles and distributes wheelchairs to people in the developing world. Hanson said Gianforte built tables toys and frames for the organization.

The wooden toy cars will go to children who receive wheelchairs. Hanson said Gianforte will also provide strategic planning support for ROC Wheels staff and volunteers.

A judge ordered Gianforte to complete community service after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a reporter on the eve of Montana's special congressional election.