EXCLUSIVE: Gianforte completes community service

The Lolo Peak fire has been burning since July 15th after lightning struck igniting the fire. Currently the fire is burning 34, 356 acres and 1,221 fire crews are working hard to fight the fire.
August 26th is national dog day!
The Kalispell Police Department is testing ten new body cameras.
The ten million dollar project will provide 74 rooms with 50 doubles and 24 single rooms for students.
Senator John Tester announced on August 22nd the creation of the Outdoor Economy Act. This will create a committee at the US Department of interior to advise the presidential administration on ways to increase public access to public lands.
New evacuation warnings are in place for the West Fork area of Ravalli County.
Head Coach Bob Stitt, Senior Quarterback Reese Phillips and the Voice of the Griz Riley Corcoran join host Shaun Rainey to recap fall camp and talk about the upcoming season. Ben Wineman has a report on the other fall sports at UM.
The Missoula County Sheriff on Monday evening issued EVACUATION ORDER for Seeley Lake residents due to the Rice Ridge Fire.
Missoula Police officers are stationed at the corner of E Broadway and N. Pattee Street in downtown Missoula.
Our recent rain put an end to a long dry spell. Still, the US drought monitor shows 91% of Montana is now experiencing some degree of drought.
As the fire continues to back down into the One Horse Creek drainage, firefighters will monitor the fire’s movement and will begin burnout operations at the mouth of the canyon if necessary to prevent its spread to the east.
Evacuees from the Lolo Peak Fire can breathe a sigh of relief, as evacuation orders are downgraded to evacuation warnings.