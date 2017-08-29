UM student detained in China is back in Montana

ABC FOX Montana's cameras were the first to capture the moment a University of Montana student who once held in a Chinese jail stepped foot back in Montana.

Guthrie McLean walked into the Missoula International Airport Monday to waiting friends.

McLean was arrested in June for an altercation with a Chinese cab driver. The driver and McLean's mother got in an argument over cab fare. ABC FOX Montana brought you an exclusive interview with McLean while U.S. legislators were negotiating his release with the Chinese government.

McLean told us he wants to thank Sen. Steve Daines for his help in the negotiating process.